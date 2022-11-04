18-year-old accused of making bomb threat against Memphis high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old accused of making a bomb threat at a Memphis high school was arrested Thursday.

An affidavit says Marterius Lewis called Hamilton High School around 9:36 a.m. and threatened to blow it up. Another call was made minutes later where Lewis allegedly said he was at the school with guns, knives and bombs, threatening to kill kids at the school.

Dispatchers were able to find that the call came from a residence on South Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw Lewis standing on the front porch of the residence.

According to the affidavit, Lewis admitted he made the calls and was taken into custody.

He is charged with false reports of a bomb threat and two counts of communicating a threat concerning a school employee.

His bond is set at $2,000.

