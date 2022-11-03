Your questions answered: November 2022 election information

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attention, Mid-South voters! Election Day is Nov. 8!

If you are a local resident, we’ve compiled a list of information you’ll need to know to make an informed vote on Tuesday.

So, what important measures are on the ballot?

Tennessee

Four measures are on the Tennessee ballot this election season:

Tennessee Constitutional Amendment 1, Right-to-Work Amendment

Tennessee Constitutional Amendment 2, Acting Governor Amendment

Tennessee Constitutional Amendment 3, Remove Slavery as Punishment for Crime from Constitution Amendment

Tennessee Constitutional Amendment 4, Remove Religious Minister Disqualification Amendment

Each amendment is further explained on the ballot (view sample further down).

Arkansas

Four measures are also on the Arkansas ballot this election season:

Arkansas Issue 1, Legislative Authority to Call a Special Session Amendment

Arkansas Issue 2, 60% Supermajority Vote Requirement for Constitutional Amendments and Ballot Initiatives Measure

Arkansas Issue 3, Government Burden of Free Exercise of Religion Amendment

Arkansas Issue 4, Marijuana Legislation Initiative

What are the key races?

All 435 U.S. House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot for this election.

Tennessee

In Tennessee, the hot race is Republican Governor Bill Lee’s re-election bid.

Candidates for Governor of Tennessee include:

Mississippi

On the ballot in the Magnolia State are congressional and numerous local judicial races along with some school board races.

Arkansas

Arkansas’ seven constitutional offices - Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Auditor, Treasurer, and Land Commissioner - are up this year with five of the seven seats without an incumbent.

Asa Hutchinson is not able to run for re-election due to term limits.

Candidates for Governor of Arkansas include:

Can I see a sample ballot?

Tennessee

Mississippi

Arkansas

A sample ballot is still pending.

Where and when can I vote?

On Election Day, you must vote only at your assigned polling place based on your current address.

The polls in Shelby County are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. To find your polling site in Shelby County, click here.

The polls in DeSoto County are also open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. To find your polling site in DeSoto County, click here.

The polls in Crittenden County are open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. To check voting locations in Arkansas, click here.

What form of ID should I bring to vote?

Tennessee

You will need to show a photo ID to vote in Tennessee.

Acceptable forms include (can be expired):

Tennessee driver’s license

US passport

photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

US military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

College student IDs are not acceptable.

If you’re a first-time voter who registered by mail and your ID is expired, you will also need to show proof of residence to vote. Acceptable forms include:

copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck

another government document that shows your name and address

Mississippi

All Mississippi voters casting a ballot in person at the polls or casting an absentee ballot in the Circuit or Municipal Clerk’s Office must present one of the following forms of acceptable photo ID:

A driver’s license

A government-issued photo ID card

A United States passport

A government employee’s photo identification card

A firearms license

A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college

A United States military photo ID

A tribal photo ID

Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government

If you do not present an acceptable form of photo ID or are unable to do so because of a religious objection, you are entitled to cast an affidavit ballot.

Arkansas

You will need to show an ID to vote in Arkansas.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

Arkansas driver’s license

Arkansas photo identification card

concealed handgun carry license

United States passport

employee badge or identification document issued by an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the State of Arkansas

United States military identification document

public assistance identification card if the card shows a photograph of the person to whom the document or identification card was issued

voter verification card

If you’re voting for the first time in Arkansas, registered to vote by mail, and didn’t submit a copy of your ID when you registered, you will need to show your ID to vote. Acceptable forms include:

driver’s license or non-driver’s license ID

current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or another government document with your name and address

How do I contact my circuit clerk?

If you are a Tennessee resident, find your courthouse address and county election commissioner contact information here.

If you are a Mississippi resident, find your courthouse address and county election commissioner contact information here.

If you are an Arkansas resident, find your courthouse address and county election commissioner contact information here.

Am I a registered voter?

You must register to vote before heading to the polls. You’ll also need to make sure the address on your registration is up-to-date.

If you are a Tennessee resident, check your registration here.

If you are a Mississippi resident, check your registration here.

If you are an Arkansas resident, check your registration here.

What if I can’t vote on Election Day?

If you could not early vote and cannot vote on Election Day, you may have the option to cast an absentee ballot, depending on where you live.

In Shelby County, you would have needed to submit a request for an absentee ballot before Nov. 1.

In DeSoto County, residents can cast an in-person absentee vote at the Circuit Clerk’s office on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon. The last day for an in-person absentee vote in DeSoto County is Nov. 5.

DeSoto County residents can also vote absentee by mail if they are over 65 or disabled, but ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 15. Call the DeSoto County Circuit Clerk’s office for information on voting absentee by mail at 662-469-8350.

In Crittenden County, voters must request to have an absentee ballot application sent to them by contacting the Crittenden County Clerk’s office at 870-739-4434. More information on absentee voting in Arkansas can be viewed here.

More questions?

For Tennessee residents, visit GoVoteTN or download the app for more information.

For Mississippi residents, view this voter information guide from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.

For Arkansas residents, visit this page for voters on the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office website.

