Warm, breezy, and dry end to the week then get ready for weekend rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow continues to drive warm air in the Mid-South ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring rain as the weekend begins. Fortunately, rain will not linger through the weekend and we’ll enjoy some sunshine and mild temperatures behind the cold front.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows near 60.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds and breezy with a Southeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH along with afternoon highs near 80.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms after midnight, a South wind at 15 to 30 MPH and gusting, and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms during the morning and midday followed by a clearing sky, high temperatures in the lower 70s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the upper 70s, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

