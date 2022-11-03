Unseasonably warm weather will give way to early weekend storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Highs will be around 80 with full sunshine this afternoon. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds with lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be around 80. Winds will be southeast at 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Rain and thunder may move in after midnight Friday night with gusty wind. A few storms could be strong in eastern Arkansas.

WEEKEND: A cold front will move through Saturday morning with showers and storms quickly moving across the area from west to east. Most of the rain will be gone by midday to early afternoon except in northeast MS. The front will briefly stall over west Tennessee and north Mississippi on Sunday with lingering clouds and a passing shower possible in those areas. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s both days.

NEXT WEEK: A few downpours are possible Monday with highs in the 70s. Highs will return to near 80 by Tuesday and Wednesday with some sun.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.