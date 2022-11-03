Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.

Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting.

“It’s the simple fact, I can’t even go to sleep at night fearing for my life, you know what I mean? And they don’t give a [BLEEP] about you,” said Walker, Kirby Estate resident.

Still riddled with bullet holes in the living room ceiling, the bathroom, the front window, and in the TV, Walker says she’s scared to return to a place she once called home.

“I don’t know who did this, and why they would do this,” said Walker. “I don’t mess with anybody because I don’t mess with anybody in here, I don’t know nobody.”

She says the incident happened last Friday after 1:30 a.m. when no one was home.

“The cops pulled in behind me with the spotlights on and I wasn’t thinking anything of it. I just got out of my car, unlocked my door, and was coming in and noticed my blinds,” said Walker. “As I am unlocking the door, I didn’t see the bullet holes until I got in the house.”

Just a month ago, Walker said her neighbor faced a similar situation.

“My maintenance man lived next door and his wife moved out the next day,” said Walker.

The manager of the property told ActionNews5 they have no information about the incident.

Walker says she is looking for another place to live.

“I had to go check on an apartment before I met with y’all, I had to go to my mom to take a shower because I’m scared to take a shower here, I’m scared,” said Walker.

Tunica County sheriff’s Office could not confirm as of Thursday if anyone has been arrested, however, the investigation is still ongoing.

