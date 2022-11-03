Pedestrian hit on Summer Avenue, all lanes blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All lanes on Summer Avenue are currently blocked due to a crash investigation.

Memphis Police Department says a pedestrian was hit at Summer Avenue and High Point Terrace. The current condition of the pedestrian has not been confirmed.

All lanes will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

