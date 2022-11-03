Holiday Food Drive
Pedestrian hit on Summer Avenue, all lanes blocked

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All lanes on Summer Avenue are currently blocked due to a crash investigation.

Memphis Police Department says a pedestrian was hit at Summer Avenue and High Point Terrace. The current condition of the pedestrian has not been confirmed.

All lanes will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

