Teen in critical condition after shooting in Southwest Memphis
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen is in critical condition after he was shot in a Southwest Memphis neighborhood Wednesday night.
At 7:04 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Deerskin Drive, where the boy was found and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
Police say the shooter took off in a black Acura SUV.
If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
