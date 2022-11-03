Teen in critical condition after shooting in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen is in critical condition after he was shot in a Southwest Memphis neighborhood Wednesday night.

At 7:04 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Deerskin Drive, where the boy was found and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooter took off in a black Acura SUV.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.