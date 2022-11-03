St. Jude breaks ground on 2023 Dream Home in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now underway in Arlington.

It is the 24th year for the giveaway fundraiser and the 16th consecutive year for builder Greg Bridges, who’s in charge of the construction for this year’s home.

“It’s perfect for a young couple, it’s perfect for an old couple,” Bridges said. “It’s kind of a neat house.”

For $100, people can enter to win the home for free. All proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We’ve raised a little over $20 million,” Bridges explained. “I’ve met a lot of these families; I’ve met a lot of these kids. Ones that they’ve told, ‘you’ll never see again. You’ll never walk again. There’s nothing we can do.’ But St. Jude did, and they survived.”

The 3,053-square-feet home will have three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Bridges said that’s a rare find in today’s housing market.

“There are no $350,000 houses anymore,” he explained. “They start at $450… probably $475,000.”

Over the past two decades, dream homes have been built across the Mid-South. Next year’s home will be the first one built in Arlington. Mayor Mike Wissman said he’s excited about the addition to his community.

“We have Baptist’s freestanding emergency room that we broke ground on this year,” Wissman explained. “Ford is breaking ground right up the street. We are on everybody’s radar, but or something this important that’s a charity that will benefit kids not just in this community but across the country and for it to be in Arlington… we are very proud of that.”

