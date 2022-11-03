SCSO investigates string of car break-ins in Memphis suburbs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 56 vehicles have been broken into in Memphis suburbs in less than 48 hours, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents of The Village at White Oaks in Arlington are some of the latest victims.

“I want them to get caught,” said Dougie Seletel. “My other son was coming home about the same time all of this happened. Thank God he didn’t pull up at the same time.”

Her neighbor, Reginald Lettimore, said she wasn’t expecting to wake up to a shattered driver’s side window on Wednesday, but he’s aware these crimes are on the rise in his community.

“I know it’s a big problem, but I know law enforcement is on it,” Lettimore said.

He would like to see the prosecutors do more when criminals are caught. “I’d like the punishment stepped up and to see repeat offenders serve more time,” said Lettimore.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are still investigating. At this time there is no suspect information provided.

