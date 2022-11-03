Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

SCSO investigates string of car break-ins in Memphis suburbs

By Walter Murphy
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 56 vehicles have been broken into in Memphis suburbs in less than 48 hours, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents of The Village at White Oaks in Arlington are some of the latest victims.

“I want them to get caught,” said Dougie Seletel. “My other son was coming home about the same time all of this happened. Thank God he didn’t pull up at the same time.”

Her neighbor, Reginald Lettimore, said she wasn’t expecting to wake up to a shattered driver’s side window on Wednesday, but he’s aware these crimes are on the rise in his community.

“I know it’s a big problem, but I know law enforcement is on it,” Lettimore said.

He would like to see the prosecutors do more when criminals are caught. “I’d like the punishment stepped up and to see repeat offenders serve more time,” said Lettimore.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are still investigating. At this time there is no suspect information provided.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
When Tenia Hill called 911 from the freezer, a comforting voice was on the other line – her...
Teen calls 911 from McDonald’s freezer, hears mom on the other line
MPD investigates string of restaurant burglaries including Chick-Fil-A
MPD investigates string of restaurant burglaries including Chick-Fil-A

Latest News

2022 Memphis Housing Summit focuses on affordable housing options
2022 Memphis Housing Summit focuses on affordable housing options
wmc
SCSO investigates string of car break-ins in Memphis suburbs
wmc
2022 Memphis Housing Summit focuses on affordable housing options
The aftermath of the crash, showing a civilian's green car and the suspects' black Infiniti in...
2 officers, 2 civilians injured in police chase near airport