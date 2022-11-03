Holiday Food Drive
Overturned vehicle causes delays on I-240 near Getwell

I-240 traffic
I-240 traffic(TDOT SmartWay)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overturned vehicle is causing major delays on I-240 east of Getwell Road.

Emergency crews are on the scene working to clear the road.

Tennessee Department of Transportation says four westbound lanes and the shoulder lane are blocked.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

