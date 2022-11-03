Overturned vehicle causes delays on I-240 near Getwell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overturned vehicle is causing major delays on I-240 east of Getwell Road.

Emergency crews are on the scene working to clear the road.

Tennessee Department of Transportation says four westbound lanes and the shoulder lane are blocked.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

