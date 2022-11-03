New Jersey packaging company moves operations to Ark. with 50 new jobs

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena-West Helena will be the new home to Bartlo Packaging (BPS), a packaging company out of New Jersey.

Mayor Kevin Smith says the opening of the BPS headquarters will bring at least 50 new jobs to Helena-West Helena and an estimated $1.3 million investment to Phillips County.

BPS says at least 10 current employees will be moving from the main plant in New Jersey to Helena-West Helena.

The company specializes in repackaging powders, liquids and granules into unit dose packages.

BPS will purchase and set up shop at the Amerimax building that closed in 2018.

