Man injured in shooting at FedEx Supply Chain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting at the FedEx Supply Chain Wednesday night.

Memphis Police Department says officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the scene on East Holmes Road.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD says the suspect is known to the victim, but no one is in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

