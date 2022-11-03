Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man injured in shooting at FedEx Supply Chain

(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)(WMC Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting at the FedEx Supply Chain Wednesday night.

Memphis Police Department says officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the scene on East Holmes Road.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD says the suspect is known to the victim, but no one is in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
Dempsey R. Riddle, 50.
Bass Pro Shops hotel guest charged after police say he groped employee
Surveillance of Halloween night shooting suspects
WATCH: Surveillance footage shows Halloween night shooting suspects
Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson
Suspects accused of 5 murders across the country plead guilty

Latest News

HNN File
Pedestrian hit on Summer Avenue
More than 42,000 people have cast their ballots every day since Monday, in just the second time...
Last day to early vote for midterm election
Tom Lee Park instruction crew installs new wooden beams in the canopy
Tom Lee Park construction crew installs new wooden beams in the canopy
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 11/3