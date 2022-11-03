Man charged with multiple carjackings held with $12,000 bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man on Nov. 2 in connection with four carjackings.

Quantavis Caldwell, 24, is charged with criminal attempt felony, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

MPD said on Sept. 27, a woman was robbed at gunpoint of her iPhone and 2003 Honda Pilot.

About a month later, two suspects robbed a man of his 2005 Honda Civic. Police stated in the affidavit that the suspect, later identified as Caldwell, pulled the trigger several times, but nothing happened.

According to the affidavit, on Oct. 27 another victim said two men in a Dodge Journey chased him, shot him in the stomach, and rummaged through his pockets. The victim’s car, a 2006 Infiniti G35, was taken.

Two days later, two suspects rammed the back of a victim’s car. When the victim stopped, the suspects approached him, pulled him out of the car, and took his 2016 Dodge Journey, said police.

In the court records, all four victims identified Caldwell as the suspect.

When officers arrested Caldwell, they found the keys to the carjacked Dodge Journey, five cellphones, an AR magazine, and yellow pants used in one other carjacking, said police.

Caldwell is a convicted felon and pleaded guilty to an aggravated burglary in 2018.

He has a $12,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.