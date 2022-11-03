Last day to early vote for midterm election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday is the last opportunity to vote early before the midterm election next week.

There are 25 polling locations across Shelby County.

Twenty-four of those locations will open at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m..

The Shelby County Election Commission located in downtown Memphis will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The best thing about voting early is that you don’t have to vote at your designated polling place which is a requirement on Election Day.

Next week’s midterm election will elect state representatives, members for the state and United States senate and our governor. There will also be several mayoral races on the ballot for cities across Shelby County.

Bartlett residents will be electing a new mayor for the first time in two decades.

The cities of Germantown and Lakeland will also have mayoral races this November.

There will also be four state amendments on the ballot – each of those either amending or adding a new section to the state constitution if passed.

The election will take place next Tuesday.

Students within Memphis Shelby County Schools, Germantown Schools and Collierville Schools will all be out of school that day.

