Grizzlies host panel focused on voting and HBCUs ahead of Election Day

By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Election Day right around the corner the Grizzlies are at the forefront of trying to make sure people get out to the polls, hosting a panel focused on voting and HBCUs at FedExForum on Thursday morning.

“Historically, HBCUs have been a hub of information for people to understand that when they feel disenfranchised or when their voice isn’t heard that they can get information there,” explained Kandace Stewart, Grizzlies Director of Business Operations and External Affairs

The Grizzlies have long prioritized trying to better the surrounding community, and this is an extension of just that.

“Well we recognize that we have a platform,” Stewart said. “And we look to try engage and educate our fans on places that they can get education about voting, how many times they need to vote, what all is on the ballot.”

That effort from the Beale Street Bears will be part of a collective push by the NBA to highlight the importance of voting on Tuesday when no games will be played across the league.

“Well I mean it’s huge,” Stewart said of the move from the league. “It’s exciting that the NBA is using the platform that they have in that way.”

But before no teams play on Tuesday, all 30 will be in action on Monday, including the Grizzlies at home against the Celtics.

“Fifteen games in one day, my understanding is that that’s the first time that’s happened,” said Stewart. “All those markets that are hosting the games, including Memphis will be able to amplify the message of voting in their state.”

All of this is a responsibility that the Grizzlies will continue to push now and into the future.

“It’s a really important, non-partisan political motivation to make sure that people recognize how much power their voice has and how much influence that voting has on making changes that are positive for the future of the city,” Stewart explains.

The Grizzlies have help for fans attending Monday night’s game to make sure their voter registration is up to date, find their polling location, and even set up ride shares to the polls.

You can find more information here.

