Give901 aims to let all kids participate in athletics for free

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - School sports have a lasting impact on students, teaching them to collaborate, compete, and lead, but not every student can take advantage of it.

“We don’t think about all the great sports that are available through our schools that our kids take part in,” Director of Give901 Anne Pitts said. “But in our low-income neighborhoods, so many kids are actually removed from that process, and they don’t have access to school sports, or they can’t participate because their income is a barrier to them.”

Forty percent of students living in Memphis are living in poverty and lack both academic and athletic opportunities.

Give901, Memphis basketball legend Elliot Perry and current Memphis Tigers basketball players are alleviating that burden for some Mid-South students.

“With the money that we raise, over 100 percent of those funds are going directly to those sports programs so that the kids do not have to pay the participation fee,” Pitts said. “They don’t have to pay for the equipment that it takes to play those sports or the travel cost.”

Give901′s School Sports campaign is already in action.

Students at Grizzlies Prep, Collegiate School of Memphis, and Soulsville Charter School won’t have to sit out on sports opportunities because of financial barriers.

“We want to give them the same opportunity to live, work, and enjoy their city and become future leaders of Memphis,” Pitts said.

Give901 aims to raise community support to acquire better education resources for low-income kids.

The campaign inspires to one day ensure all Mid-South students can sign up for school sports without the worry of cost.

