Gabby Petito’s family to sue police over response to domestic call

Gabby Petito is seen in body cam during a domestic violence call in Moab, Utah, in 2021.
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The family of Gabby Petito have filed a suit against the Moah, Utah, Police Department over their response to a 2021 domestic call between the woman and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Nichole Schmidt, Gabby’s mother, said in a Thursday news conference that more should have been done to protect her daughter.

“There are there are laws put in place to protect victims, and those laws were not followed, and we don’t want this to happen to anybody else, and it keeps happening,” Schmidt said.

A couple of weeks after that domestic incident, Laundrie killed Petito. He returned to his Florida home on Sept. 1 without her, CNN reported.

Her body was found in Grand Teton National Forest several weeks later after a massive search. Authorities said she was strangled

Laundrie went missing in Florida nature preserve. His body was found in mid-October.

He took his own life and admitted to the slaying in a note found next to his body.

