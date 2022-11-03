First Alert to rain and storms this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s, but we will have sunny and dry conditions today with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The sky will be clear tonight with low temperatures in the lower 60s in Memphis.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 79 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: The sunny and warm conditions will continue tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s Friday. Although the first part of the night will be dry, showers will start just after midnight.

WEEKEND: As a cold front moves through the Mid-South, rain will be likely overnight Friday into early Saturday. The front will move quickly east, so most of the rain will be out of here by noon. We will even see some sunshine late in the day. The front will stall just east of us on Sunday so there may still be a few showers. However, most of the area will stay dry Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will hover around 80 degrees next week. A stray shower will be possible Monday, but it will be dry on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.