Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

City declines $5M request to move Grand Hyatt project forward

Grand Hyatt Hotel rendering
Grand Hyatt Hotel rendering(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Questions Wednesday about the future of the proposed Grand Hyatt hotel that would have served the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis.

According to Chance Carlisle, the project’s principal developer, $5 million was requested from the City of Memphis to move the project forward, but the city declined the funds.

The Grand Hyatt would have been a 350-plus room convention center hotel in the downtown area.

In a letter, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland stated that The City of Memphis fought for, supported, and implemented several requests and incentives to help the project.

This is not the first time the developers have asked for more capital.

The letter stated in February 2022 Carlisle asked for more money and was approved.

Mayor Strickland wrote in response to Carlisle’s request, “The chronology of events in your letter is inaccurate and omits several key facts, including that you advised my COO on Sept. 28 that amongst other things, the contactor was demanding more money and you had decided that the project was over.”

“One Beale investors want to know why Mayor Strickland’s Administration delayed the Grand Hyatt and had to return to the Memphis City Council for the fourth time in October. This is a matter of public record. We had a signed agreement on September 23rd,” said Carlisle. “Four days later, the Administration refused to release Wells Fargo Securities to issue the municipal bonds for sale.”

You can read The City of Memphis’ full response here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
When Tenia Hill called 911 from the freezer, a comforting voice was on the other line – her...
Teen calls 911 from McDonald’s freezer, hears mom on the other line
MPD investigates string of restaurant burglaries including Chick-Fil-A
MPD investigates string of restaurant burglaries including Chick-Fil-A

Latest News

The aftermath of the crash, showing a civilian's green car and the suspects' black Infiniti in...
2 officers, 2 civilians injured in police chase near airport
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Advocates ask Gov. Lee for independent investigation of Cleotha Abston cases
For the first time in Mississippi's history, the next issue of vehicle license plates will be...
Will you be submitting a design for the newest Mississippi license plate?
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 2, 2022