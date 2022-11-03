901 FC’s Pirmann, Molloy up for yearly awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to postseason awards in the United Soccer League.

And these are two of the biggest. The 901′s Ben Pirmann is nominated for League Coach of the Year.

In just his second season at the helm, Pirmann led the Boys in Blue to their most successful season in club history with 22 victories and a second place finish in the USL Eastern Conference.

Memphis ranked third in the league with 67 goals scored, and tied for fifth with 33 goals given up.

Midfielder Aaron Molloy is nominated for USL Player of the Year.

He set 901 FC’s single season record for assists with 10; that’s good for second in the league.

He also scored 8 goals himself. The Irishman is coming of an MVP performance in USL League One in 2021.

