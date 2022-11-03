Holiday Food Drive
2 officers, 2 civilians injured in police chase near airport

The aftermath of the crash, showing a civilian's green car and the suspects' black Infiniti in a resident's yard.(Action News 5)
The aftermath of the crash, showing a civilian's green car and the suspects' black Infiniti in a resident's yard.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis police officers and two civilians were injured Wednesday evening following a police chase near the Memphis International Airport.

The incident began at 5:08 p.m. when officers attempted to approach a black Infiniti G37 at the BP gas station at 4150 Mill Branch Road.

In an attempt to escape, the suspects rammed a squad car along with other cars in the lot. The suspect behind the wheel also drove into an officer, causing them to land on the hood of the suspect’s car, at which time another officer fired at the suspect.

No one was shot, police say, but the officer who was hit by the suspect’s car was later transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspects then took off, resulting in a police chase for about five miles.

The suspects eventually crashed into three other cars at the intersection of Tchulahoma Road and Morningview Drive.

Two men ran from the scene but were soon after caught. Police say they have both suspects in custody.

Two of the drivers whose cars were struck were transported in non-critical condition to a nearby hospital.

An officer was injured during the foot pursuit and was treated on the scene.

The scene at Mill Branch Road, where the pursuit began.
The scene at Mill Branch Road, where the pursuit began.(Action News 5)

