Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say

Crime scene tape is seen in Hattiesburg, Miss., after a fatal shooting there Wednesday night.
Crime scene tape is seen in Hattiesburg, Miss., after a fatal shooting there Wednesday night.(Source: WDAM/CNN)
By Charles Herrington, WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two people were killed and three people were injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday night, authorities said.

The individuals pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg, WDAM reported.

Three other people are being treated at a hospital for their injuries.

Officers said that when they arrived on the scene at around 7 p.m., they found multiple people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
Dempsey R. Riddle, 50.
Bass Pro Shops hotel guest charged after police say he groped employee
Surveillance of Halloween night shooting suspects
WATCH: Surveillance footage shows Halloween night shooting suspects
FedEx to appeal Texas jury’s verdict to pay $365 million in damages following discrimination lawsuit

Latest News

HNN File
Pedestrian hit on Summer Avenue, all lanes blocked
Evacuations were ordered in St. James Parish, Louisiana, after a train derailed and began...
Train derailment, hydrochloric acid leak prompt evacuations in Louisiana
Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, is charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and...
Pentagon police: Man drove through checkpoint, made threats
More than 42,000 people have cast their ballots every day since Monday, in just the second time...
Last day to early vote for midterm election