2 charged in police chase that injured officers and civilians

Brandon Jones and Tracey Shaw charged in police chase
Brandon Jones and Tracey Shaw charged in police chase
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in custody after injuring two officers and two civilians during a police chase near the airport Wednesday evening.

Memphis Police Department says Tracey Shaw and Brandon Jones were in a black Infiniti G37 that struck an officer, an MPD squad car and multiple civilian cars while trying to flee from police after being approached at a gas station on Millbranch Road.

After the chaos inside the vehicle, MPD says Shaw and Jones tried running away but were eventually caught.

The officers and civilians were all transported to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

MPD says Shaw, the 26-year-old driver, is charged with aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile and evading arrest on foot.

He also has warrants for two counts of property theft.

Jones, 29, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and had a warrant for property theft.

