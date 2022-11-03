Holiday Food Drive
12 SEC players up for Burlesworth Trophy

Mississippi tight end Casey Kelly (81) runs into the end zone with a two-yard touchdown pass...
Mississippi tight end Casey Kelly (81) runs into the end zone with a two-yard touchdown pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Twelve players in the Southeastern Conference are up for the Burlesworth Trophy, including Tennessee Tight End Matthew Salansky. 

The Vols were just voted the number one team in the first College Football Playoff Poll Wednesday night. 

Other Burlesworth Nominees include Ole Miss Tight End Casey Kelly, Miss. State Linebacker Sherman Timbs and Arkansas Defensive Back Hudson Clarke. 

The Trophy is named for Brandon Burlesworth, a former walk-on at Arkansas who went on to become an All-American Offensive Lineman.

