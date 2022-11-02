Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Wolf River Conservancy to host largest fundraiser of the year November 5

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Wolf River Conservancy is preparing for its largest fundraiser of the year.

The Greenway Soiree is set for November 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Memphis.

Candace A. Gray, Wolf River Conservancy Communications spokesperson, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about this year’s event.

The funds generated from this year’s event will goes towards the completion of the 26 miles of trails along with Wolf River Greenway.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
When Tenia Hill called 911 from the freezer, a comforting voice was on the other line – her...
Teen calls 911 from McDonald’s freezer, hears mom on the other line
Memphis police
2 juveniles charged in Raleigh car theft

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Physical therapists are movement experts. Using researched and validated tests, they can assess...
Physical therapy benefits for surgery recovery & common conditions
Benefits of physical therapy for surgery recovery & common conditions
Wolf River Conservancy to host largest fundraiser of the year November 5