WATCH: Surveillance footage shows Halloween night shooting suspects

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are now out of the hospital after the couple was shot on Halloween night.

The robbery happened in Cordova at about 8:30 p.m.

Shelby County sheriff’s deputies say two men in costumes were armed with semi-automatic weapons when they approached the home on Carlton Ridge Drive and robbed the couple.

The men reportedly stole cash, a purse, a necklace and a phone after shooting two people.

The homeowner shared surveillance footage of the suspects: one wearing a Batman costume, and another in a hazmat suit.

If you know anything that may assist law enforcement in this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

