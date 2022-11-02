WATCH: Surveillance footage shows Halloween night shooting suspects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are now out of the hospital after the couple was shot on Halloween night.
The robbery happened in Cordova at about 8:30 p.m.
Shelby County sheriff’s deputies say two men in costumes were armed with semi-automatic weapons when they approached the home on Carlton Ridge Drive and robbed the couple.
The men reportedly stole cash, a purse, a necklace and a phone after shooting two people.
The homeowner shared surveillance footage of the suspects: one wearing a Batman costume, and another in a hazmat suit.
If you know anything that may assist law enforcement in this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
