WATCH: Surveillance footage shows Halloween night shooting suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are now out of the hospital after the couple was shot on Halloween night.

The robbery happened in Cordova at about 8:30 p.m.

Shelby County sheriff’s deputies say two men in costumes were armed with semi-automatic weapons when they approached the home on Carlton Ridge Drive and robbed the couple.

The men reportedly stole cash, a purse, a necklace and a phone after shooting two people.

The homeowner shared surveillance footage of the suspects: one wearing a Batman costume, and another in a hazmat suit.

If you know anything that may assist law enforcement in this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.