Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Warm end to the week ahead of a weekend cold front

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow will keep temperatures well above average for the rest of the week along with dry conditions. That will be followed by a weekend cold front will bring clouds and rain but not much in the way of cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain early in the day along with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the lower 70s, and lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
When Tenia Hill called 911 from the freezer, a comforting voice was on the other line – her...
Teen calls 911 from McDonald’s freezer, hears mom on the other line
Memphis police
2 juveniles charged in Raleigh car theft

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 2, 2022
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Sunshine and warmer air through Friday
The moon will look red during a total lunar eclipse on November 8.
Everything you need to know about next weeks Lunar Eclipse