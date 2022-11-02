Warm end to the week ahead of a weekend cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow will keep temperatures well above average for the rest of the week along with dry conditions. That will be followed by a weekend cold front will bring clouds and rain but not much in the way of cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain early in the day along with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the lower 70s, and lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

