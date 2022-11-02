Tenn. tops first CFP poll, Ole Miss. 11th

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released with a new face leading the way.

Tennessee leads the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings.

Tennessee was ranked at No. 1 for the first time in the College Football Playoff era, as the Volunteers sit at 8–0. Following the Volunteers, the rest of the top six is rounded out by Ohio State (8-0), Georgia (8-0), Clemson (8-0), Michigan (8-0), and Alabama (7-1).

Following the broadcast of the first rankings, CFP chair Boo Corrigan said that Tennessee’s two wins against the Crimson Tide and No. 10 LSU helped the Vols receive the top CFP ranking.

Tennessee has won eight consecutive games, most recently a dominant 44-6 victory against Kentucky on Saturday. The Volunteers face one of their toughest tests of the season–along with their win against the Crimson Tide on Oct. 15 when they travel to Georgia.

While Tennessee and Georgia have played many times as top-10 opponents, the two teams have never played as top-five opponents. The last time the two teams met in a top-10 matchup was Oct. 12, 2002, when then No. 6 UGA defeated No. 10 Tennessee 18–13.

Forde: Forde-Yard Dash: Ranking Every Past Opening Playoff Rankings

Ohio State (8–0), which is coming off a 44-31 victory against Penn State, will go on the road to face Northwestern at noon on Saturday. Clemson (8–0) will be in a marquee matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday night. The Fighting Irish haven’t allowed more than 26 points in any of their three losses this season.

Both Oregon and USC are one-loss teams that landed in this week’s top 10. TCU (8–0) captured the No. 7 spot as the lowest-ranked undefeated team, sitting behind 7–1 Alabama, while LSU (6–2) rounded out the top 10.

Here are the full first College Football Playoff rankings.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.