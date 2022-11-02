Holiday Food Drive
Sunshine and warmer air through Friday

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect full sunshine the rest of the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the low to mid 50s with a clear sky. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Highs will be around 80 with full sunshine. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the 50s with a clear sky.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny early with clouds by sunset. Highs will be around 80. Rain and thunder may move in after midnight Friday night.

WEEKEND: A cold front will arrive Saturday with a line of showers and storms moving across the area from west to east in the morning, but should move out by midday or early afternoon. There is no severe threat at this time. The front will briefly stall over west Tennessee and north Mississippi on Sunday with lingering clouds and a passing shower. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s both days.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

