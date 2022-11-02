Sunshine today, but rain returns this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers moved through overnight and there are still some clouds early this morning. However, clouds will start clearing around 9 am and it will be mostly sunny this afternoon. With sun and a southeast wind, high temperatures will once again hit the upper 70s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 78 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will gradually warm each day, so highs will be around 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday. It will be sunny and dry to end the work week.

WEEKEND: A cold front will arrive over the weekend, which will bring rain both Saturday and Sunday. Some of the heaviest rain will be on Saturday morning and afternoon. The front will briefly stall over west Tennessee and north Mississippi on Sunday, which will bring isolated showers. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will hover around 80 degrees next week. A stray shower will be possible Monday, but it will be dry on Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.