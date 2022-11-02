Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Sunshine today, but rain returns this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers moved through overnight and there are still some clouds early this morning. However, clouds will start clearing around 9 am and it will be mostly sunny this afternoon. With sun and a southeast wind, high temperatures will once again hit the upper 70s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 78 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will gradually warm each day, so highs will be around 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday. It will be sunny and dry to end the work week.

WEEKEND: A cold front will arrive over the weekend, which will bring rain both Saturday and Sunday. Some of the heaviest rain will be on Saturday morning and afternoon. The front will briefly stall over west Tennessee and north Mississippi on Sunday, which will bring isolated showers. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will hover around 80 degrees next week. A stray shower will be possible Monday, but it will be dry on Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
When Tenia Hill called 911 from the freezer, a comforting voice was on the other line – her...
Teen calls 911 from McDonald’s freezer, hears mom on the other line
Memphis police
2 teens charged in Raleigh car theft

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Big warm up ahead of another rainy weekend pattern
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 1, 2022
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Clouds this afternoon and a passing shower tonight