Snoop Dogg urges Arkansans to ‘vote yes’ on recreational marijuana

Snoop Dogg arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28,...
Snoop Dogg arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Music star and noted marijuana fan Snoop Dogg is campaigning voters in several states, including Arkansas, to pass legislation to legalize marijuana.

Recreational marijuana is on the ballot in Arkansas, and Snoop urged his 77 million followers to “vote yes” on issue 4.

Issue 4 would legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Arkansas for anyone 21 years or older.

“Do what you got 2 do n vote,” the post reads.

Election Day is November 8.

