Ride of Tears hosts community prayer for child gun violence victims

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders will come together Wednesday to honor children who were killed in Memphis.

The memorial event raises awareness about gun violence in the city.

The prayer event outside Memphis City Hall will be hosted by the Ride of Tears Organization.

The Memphis-area group organizes a ride every year, shedding light on just how many children lose their life to gun violence in the Bluff City.

In years past, the ride has taken community members around the metropolitan area where children have lost their lives stopping in areas like Whitehaven, North Memphis and Orange Mound.

Last year, there were 30 homicide investigations involving children, 26 of them being shootings.

At the Memphis Police Department’s “Striking Out Youth Violence” event last month, we saw some of the young victims who lost their lives to gun violence this year.

Many of their faces lined the baseball field in an event that’s also organized to raise awareness on gun violence here in Memphis.

Several elected officials are also planning to be at the event all while stressing the message to “put the guns down.”

