Physical therapy benefits for surgery recovery & common conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Physical therapy plays a large role in recovery after surgery recoveries but can also help with a number of common conditions.

Ambrosia Scott, manager of outpatient services at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to the difference physical therapy can make after joint replacement surgery.

Scott also talked about how physical therapy can help with age-related issues like arthritis and balance.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.