Persons of interest sought in homicide near Pete and Sams’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for three persons of interest in a man’s shooting death that took place near Pete and Sams’ Sunday at midnight.

Police say a man was found shot on the north side of Park Avenue and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Three men were seen in the shooter’s red car prior to and during the shooting, police say.

These men, who are seen in surveillance pictures, are considered persons of interest in this homicide case.

Police have released these pictures and are asking for the public’s help in finding them.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.