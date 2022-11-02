Holiday Food Drive
Pedestrian killed during hit-and-run in Binghampton

(WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run in Binghampton.

MPD says the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene at Chelsea Avenue and Trezant Street on Tuesday evening.

There is no description of the car at this time.

