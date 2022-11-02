Holiday Food Drive
MPD investigates shooting near Freedom Prep High School

Freedom Prep High School
Freedom Prep High School(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Freedom Prep High School.

Officers responded to shots fired on Brownlee Road on Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. in Whitehaven.

No one was injured, and it is under investigation, said police.

Shooting on Brownlee
Shooting on Brownlee(action news 5)

