MPD investigates shooting near Freedom Prep High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Freedom Prep High School.

Officers responded to shots fired on Brownlee Road on Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. in Whitehaven.

No one was injured, and it is under investigation, said police.

Shooting on Brownlee (action news 5)

