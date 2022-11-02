MPD investigates shooting near Freedom Prep High School
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Freedom Prep High School.
Officers responded to shots fired on Brownlee Road on Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. in Whitehaven.
No one was injured, and it is under investigation, said police.
