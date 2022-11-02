Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Mid-Southerners share excitement for 4th largest Powerball Jackpot drawing

(Action News 5)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With just a few hours until Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, Mid-Southerners shared their excitement over what will be the 4th largest jackpot in United States history.

The Powerball Jackpot sits at $1.2 billion, with nearly $600 million up for grabs Wednesday night.

With tickets in hand, many potential millionaires already have their plans mapped out.

“I would give it all to my family and put them all through college,” said Memphian Julie Thrasher.

Amid inflation, some people have other plans, like cashing in on expensive commodities.

“Buy a full tank of gas and possibly move out of Tennessee,” said Munford resident Joseph Hollowell. “Just live my life.”

According to lottery officials, the pandemic, inflation, and higher jackpot prizes have more people playing in recent years.

The Tennessee Lottery contributed nearly $500 million to education last year compared to $447 million in 2019.

The chances of winning Wednesday night’s jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The chances of winning smaller prizes come at better odds than winning the total prize.

Lottery officials say in Monday night’s drawing, nearly $60 million was awarded to the big winners residing in states like California, Florida, Indiana, and more.

Players say there’s only one thing they want to hear ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing...

“Good luck! May the best man or woman win!” Hollowell said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
When Tenia Hill called 911 from the freezer, a comforting voice was on the other line – her...
Teen calls 911 from McDonald’s freezer, hears mom on the other line
Memphis police
2 juveniles charged in Raleigh car theft

Latest News

Memphis Botanic Gardens gets green light for expansion project, complementing Audubon Park plans
Memphis Botanic Garden gets green light for expansion project, complementing Audubon Park plans
FedEx to appeal Texas jury’s verdict to pay $365 million in damages following discrimination lawsuit
$150 development project in Millington celebrates groundbreaking
$150 million development project in Millington celebrates groundbreaking
Huey's was first founded by a local Memphian Allen Gary in 1970. The name Huey's comes from his...
Huey’s announces opening date for Olive Branch location