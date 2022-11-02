Holiday Food Drive
Memphis Tigers to retire Lorenzen Wright’s jersey

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is set to retire number 55 in honor of basketball great Lorenzen Wright.

Wright’s number will be retired at a game at FedExForum later this year before a game that has yet to be determined.

Wright’s 55 will join Win Wilfong (22), John Gunn (44), Larry Finch (21), Ronnie Robinson (33), Keith Lee (24), Elliot Perry (34), Anfernee Hardaway (25), Forest Arnold (13) and Larry Kenon (35) as retired Tigers.

Wright was a 1995 All-Great Midwest first team and 1996 All-Conference USA first team selection.

He was selected 7th overall in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.

He later started at center for the hometown Memphis Grizzlies during an NBA career that lasted 12 seasons.

Wright was killed in 2010 in a case that stunned the Bluff City. Two people now face charges for his murder.

