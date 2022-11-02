Memphis 901 FC places 3 on USL All-League Teams
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The season is in the books, but the stardom lives on for three members of Memphis 901 FC.
They earn spots on USL Championship All-League Teams.
Leading the way is Forward Philip Goodrum, who scores a club record 22 goals, and finishes second in the Race for the USL Golden Boot, as the league’s top scorer.
Goodrum averaged a goal every 121 minutes, also notching five assists.
Midfielder Aaron Molloy is on the first team as well. Molloy set a single-season club record with 10 assists, many to Goodrum.
He ranks second in the league in that category, and defender Graham Smith is named all USL second team.
He anchors a 901 FC backline that was one of the strongest of the season.
Also getting forward to score five goals, including the game-winner in the club’s first-ever home playoff match against Detroit City.
Memphis’ three players on Postseason All-Star squads are the most of any club in the United Soccer League.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.