Memphis 901 FC places 3 on USL All-League Teams

Memphis 901 FC
Memphis 901 FC(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The season is in the books, but the stardom lives on for three members of Memphis 901 FC.

They earn spots on USL Championship All-League Teams. 

Leading the way is Forward Philip Goodrum, who scores a club record 22 goals, and finishes second in the Race for the USL Golden Boot, as the league’s top scorer.

Goodrum averaged a goal every 121 minutes, also notching five assists.  

Midfielder Aaron Molloy is on the first team as well. Molloy set a single-season club record with 10 assists, many to Goodrum.

He ranks second in the league in that category, and defender Graham Smith is named all USL second team.

He anchors a 901 FC backline that was one of the strongest of the season.

Also getting forward to score five goals, including the game-winner in the club’s first-ever home playoff match against Detroit City. 

Memphis’ three players on Postseason All-Star squads are the most of any club in the United Soccer League.

