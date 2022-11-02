Man stabbed to death in Parkway Village, woman detained
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead and a woman is detained after a stabbing Wednesday morning in Parkway Village.
Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a wounding call on Medowlake Drive North just before 10 a.m. to find a man suffering a stab wound.
He died on the scene.
MPD says a woman, known by the victim, is detained in connection to the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
