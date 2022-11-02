Holiday Food Drive
FedEx to appeal Texas jury’s verdict to pay $365 million in damages following discrimination lawsuit

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TARRANT CO., Texas (WMC) - A Texas jury has reached a verdict that FedEx must pay $365 million in punitive damages following a racial discrimination and retaliation case brought against the company by a former employee.

According to the lawsuit, Jennifer Harris, who filed the suit in May 2021, claims that FedEx discriminated against her for being Black and fired her for opposing discrimination in the workplace, although she was recognized as a high performer and one of the most successful sales managers at the company.

According to court documents, Harris received six promotions since she started working for FedEx in 2007. In 2010, she and her team reached the President’s Club, a prestigious title. The next year, she was awarded for ranking in the top 6% of sales at FedEx nationwide.

Documents further read that in 2019, a manager asked Harris to take a demotion despite her outstanding performance.

Despite the fact that the manager made the same request to other employees who were not Black, Harris reported discrimination to FedEx’s Human Resources department on March 19, 2019.

That manager then issued a Letter of Counseling for “unacceptable performance” in June of that year without a documented discussion as required by FedEx’s policies, court documents show.

The lawsuit claims that this manager created the alleged performance issues by sabotaging Harris’ commission structures and refusing to assign a customer to Harris’ district.

On Aug. 23, 2019, Harris reported discrimination and retaliation against the manager. She was later fired following a “sham investigation” on Jan. 7, 2020.

In the Oct. 25 trial, a jury decided in Harris’ favor that FedEx wouldn’t have retaliated against her if it weren’t for her initial claim of racial discrimination and that the company failed to act in good faith following her reports.

The suit maintains that if the shipping giant had properly investigated Harris’ complaints, she would not have been fired.

The jury agreed on a sum of $170,000 to be paid immediately in cash for past pain and suffering, and $1,040,000 for future pain and suffering.

FedEx is also being ordered to pay $365 million in punitive damages.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, FedEx announced that it is appealing the jury’s verdict:

A copy of the lawsuit can be viewed here. A copy of the jury’s verdict can be viewed here.

