Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Everything you need to know about next weeks Lunar Eclipse

The moon will look red during a total lunar eclipse on November 8.
The moon will look red during a total lunar eclipse on November 8.(wmc)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A total lunar eclipse will be visible across the U.S., including the Mid-South, on November 8, 2022.

What is a total lunar eclipse? A lunar eclipse occurs when the entire moon passes through the Earth’s shadow. Due to light filtering in Earth’s atmosphere, the moon turns a reddish color.

When can I see it? Plan to wake up early on Tuesday, November 8!

  • The partial eclipse will become visible starting around 3 am. Part of the moon will be shadowed at this point.
  • The total eclipse will begin at 4:06 am. This is when the moon takes on the red color and is completely in the shadow of Earth.
  • The maximum of when the moon is in the center of the shadow is at 4:59 am. The moon will be brightest red at this point. If you’re waking up early to view it, I would plan to have a spot outside with the moon in view at this time!
  • The total eclipse ends at 5:41 am and the moon will move below the horizon around 6:30 am.

How can I see it? You will need to look west to view the moon at this time. The moon will be just above the horizon, so I recommend either going to a flat area with no trees OR a high vantage point (like on a roof). This will likely take some advance planning since most areas in the Mid-South have tall trees.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
When Tenia Hill called 911 from the freezer, a comforting voice was on the other line – her...
Teen calls 911 from McDonald’s freezer, hears mom on the other line
Memphis police
2 juveniles charged in Raleigh car theft

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 11/2
WMC First Alert Weather
Sunshine today, but rain returns this weekend
Tuesday evening weather update
Big warm up ahead of another rainy weekend pattern
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 1, 2022