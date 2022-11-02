Everything you need to know about next weeks Lunar Eclipse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A total lunar eclipse will be visible across the U.S., including the Mid-South, on November 8, 2022.

What is a total lunar eclipse? A lunar eclipse occurs when the entire moon passes through the Earth’s shadow. Due to light filtering in Earth’s atmosphere, the moon turns a reddish color.

When can I see it? Plan to wake up early on Tuesday, November 8!

The partial eclipse will become visible starting around 3 am. Part of the moon will be shadowed at this point.

The total eclipse will begin at 4:06 am. This is when the moon takes on the red color and is completely in the shadow of Earth.

The maximum of when the moon is in the center of the shadow is at 4:59 am. The moon will be brightest red at this point. If you’re waking up early to view it, I would plan to have a spot outside with the moon in view at this time!

The total eclipse ends at 5:41 am and the moon will move below the horizon around 6:30 am.

How can I see it? You will need to look west to view the moon at this time. The moon will be just above the horizon, so I recommend either going to a flat area with no trees OR a high vantage point (like on a roof). This will likely take some advance planning since most areas in the Mid-South have tall trees.

