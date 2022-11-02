Everything you need to know about next weeks Lunar Eclipse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A total lunar eclipse will be visible across the U.S., including the Mid-South, on November 8, 2022.
What is a total lunar eclipse? A lunar eclipse occurs when the entire moon passes through the Earth’s shadow. Due to light filtering in Earth’s atmosphere, the moon turns a reddish color.
When can I see it? Plan to wake up early on Tuesday, November 8!
- The partial eclipse will become visible starting around 3 am. Part of the moon will be shadowed at this point.
- The total eclipse will begin at 4:06 am. This is when the moon takes on the red color and is completely in the shadow of Earth.
- The maximum of when the moon is in the center of the shadow is at 4:59 am. The moon will be brightest red at this point. If you’re waking up early to view it, I would plan to have a spot outside with the moon in view at this time!
- The total eclipse ends at 5:41 am and the moon will move below the horizon around 6:30 am.
How can I see it? You will need to look west to view the moon at this time. The moon will be just above the horizon, so I recommend either going to a flat area with no trees OR a high vantage point (like on a roof). This will likely take some advance planning since most areas in the Mid-South have tall trees.
