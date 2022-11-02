Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Country music star Patrick Haggerty dies at 78

Paul Haggerty has died at the age of 78.
Paul Haggerty has died at the age of 78.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Country music star Patrick Haggerty has died.

The 78-year-old suffered a stroke several weeks ago, and a close friend said Haggerty died on Monday.

Haggerty broke ground as the first openly gay country music artist with the group Lavender Country.

Their breakthrough album in 1973 was called “Lavender Country.” Many considered it a protest album against country music.

He did not produce another album for decades.

Haggerty spent those years in between as an activist for LGBTQ rights and socialist causes.

He re-released “Lavender Country” in 2014 and then rerecorded another album with other LGBTQ artists.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
When Tenia Hill called 911 from the freezer, a comforting voice was on the other line – her...
Teen calls 911 from McDonald’s freezer, hears mom on the other line
Memphis police
2 teens charged in Raleigh car theft

Latest News

A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his...
Chick-fil-A operator switches to 3-day work weeks to attract employees
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine. After saying it was backing out,...
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports
Memphis police
2 juveniles charged in Raleigh car theft
An Amber Alert for the abduction of Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning after police...
Suspect and his 1-year-old daughter are dead after Amber Alert, police chase, authorities say
Ride of Tears
Ride of Tears hosts community prayer for child gun violence victims