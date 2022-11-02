Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Best Life: Artificial intelligence helps diabetic patients

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – More than 37.3 million Americans have diabetes. That’s about 11% of the U.S. population. Keeping blood sugar under control can improve outcomes in these patients, but it’s not always easy to do. Now, doctors are using artificial intelligence to help!

Artificial intelligence is something you commonly see in movies but researchers are now using the technology to help people with Type 2 diabetes get their disease under control.

“Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness. It can also affect kidney function. It can affect nerves, it can increase the risk for lower limb amputation,” said Mary Vouyiouklis Kellis, MD, Endocrinologist, Cleveland Clinic.

One of the biggest problems patients face is getting their blood sugar levels under control.

“Over time, when blood sugar rises, it can lead to a lot of different complications,” said Kellis.

In a new study, researchers looked at a technology that uses artificial intelligence and the internet to gather data about a patient’s nutrition, physical activity, breathing and sleep. Thousands of data points are collected via sensors.

The info is delivered to doctors and patients to guide treatment decisions. Results showed nearly 84% of patients who used the tool achieved remission, which means they had normal blood sugar levels for at least three months without being on meds.

Scientists say this is the highest reported rate of remission of Type 2 diabetes to date.

Helping people with diabetes live healthier lives and get off their medicines.

Both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are on the rise, especially among young people in the U.S. From 2001 to 2017, the number of people under age 20 with type one diabetes increased by 45 percent and the number living with Type 2 went up by 95%!

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
When Tenia Hill called 911 from the freezer, a comforting voice was on the other line – her...
Teen calls 911 from McDonald’s freezer, hears mom on the other line
Memphis police
2 teens charged in Raleigh car theft

Latest News

Arkansans divided on legalizing recreational marijuana ahead of Election Day
Arkansans divided on legalizing recreational marijuana ahead of Election Day
Arkansans divided on legalizing recreational marijuana ahead of Election Day
Arkansans divided on legalizing recreational marijuana ahead of Election Day
Best Life
Best Life: Disengaging from work
Study finds more than a quarter of second-career nurses are over 40
Study finds more than a quarter of second-career nurses are over 40