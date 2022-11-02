Autozone Liberty Bowl donates more than $300K to St. Jude
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The number is in for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s annual donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
It’s $311,391.42.
It’s the largest single donation to date by AutoZone Liberty, and it brings their total donation to more than $4 million since their affiliation started.
This year’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl, the sixty-fourth annual, kicks off Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m.
