Autozone Liberty Bowl donates more than $300K to St. Jude

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The number is in for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s annual donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

It’s $311,391.42.

It’s the largest single donation to date by AutoZone Liberty, and it brings their total donation to more than $4 million since their affiliation started. 

This year’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl, the sixty-fourth annual, kicks off Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m.

