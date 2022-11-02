Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs

Cohen announces money for families with rising heating costs
Cohen announces money for families with rising heating costs(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The money will help low-income individuals and families pay for home heating costs this winter and help cover unpaid utility bills.

These funds will also help families make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower their heating and cooling bills.

“LIHEAP serves millions of households, including many in Memphis, with covering the cost of heating, cooling, and weatherization services. This funding will help many families stay safe and warm this winter while creating good-paying jobs for those providing these critical services,” said Cohen.

If you are interested in applying for energy assistance, visit energyhelp.us or call the National Energy Assistance Referral (NEAR) hotline toll-free at 1-866-674-6327.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
When Tenia Hill called 911 from the freezer, a comforting voice was on the other line – her...
Teen calls 911 from McDonald’s freezer, hears mom on the other line
Memphis police
2 juveniles charged in Raleigh car theft

Latest News

Mid-Southerners share excitement for 4th largest Powerball Jackpot drawing
Freedom Prep High School
MPD investigates shooting near Freedom Prep High School
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Man stabbed to death in Parkway Village, woman detained