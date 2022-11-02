$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The money will help low-income individuals and families pay for home heating costs this winter and help cover unpaid utility bills.

These funds will also help families make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower their heating and cooling bills.

“LIHEAP serves millions of households, including many in Memphis, with covering the cost of heating, cooling, and weatherization services. This funding will help many families stay safe and warm this winter while creating good-paying jobs for those providing these critical services,” said Cohen.

If you are interested in applying for energy assistance, visit energyhelp.us or call the National Energy Assistance Referral (NEAR) hotline toll-free at 1-866-674-6327.

