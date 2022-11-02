Holiday Food Drive
1 dead after multiple crashes in Frayser

Scene of crash at Stage Avenue and Thomas Street in Frayser
Scene of crash at Stage Avenue and Thomas Street in Frayser(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are on the scene of two crashes in Frayser leaving two people in critical condition and one person dead.

Officer responded to the first crash around 6 a.m. in the area of Stage Avenue and Thomas Street. Memphis Police Department says three vehicles were involved but no injuries were reported.

The second crash involved a pedestrian who was struck in the same area.

Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A third person died on the scene.

MPD says preliminary information suggests these crashes were not connected.

They both remain under investigation.

