1 dead after multiple crashes in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are on the scene of two crashes in Frayser leaving two people in critical condition and one person dead.

Officer responded to the first crash around 6 a.m. in the area of Stage Avenue and Thomas Street. Memphis Police Department says three vehicles were involved but no injuries were reported.

The second crash involved a pedestrian who was struck in the same area.

Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A third person died on the scene.

MPD says preliminary information suggests these crashes were not connected.

They both remain under investigation.

