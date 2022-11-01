Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
West Memphis woman charged with abuse of vulnerable adult

Catherine Daniels -- indicted for abuse of a vulnerable adult
Catherine Daniels -- indicted for abuse of a vulnerable adult(Action News 5/TBI)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A West Memphis woman has been indicted for the abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On June 3, Catherine Daniels, 58, became the focus of an investigation after TBI received information of alleged abuse. She is accused of assaulting a patient while working as an in-home caregiver in Memphis back in May.

A Shelby County grand jury indicted Daniels on Oct. 13, charging her with abuse of a vulnerable adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Daniels was taken into custody Monday and booked into Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility. Her bond is set at $10,000 and she is no longer a caregiver, according to TBI.

TBI says this is an active and ongoing investigation.

