TSU professor under fire after video shows him screaming at student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Tennessee State University students are calling on the school to fire a professor after a student video showed him yelling in a student’s face was made public.
Students said the professor, Robert Evins Pickard, has done this before and TSU is now forced to address the situation.
TSU sent us this statement on Monday regarding Professor Pickard:
The student who posted the video on Twitter said Pickard talks to his students like this all the time. In the video, Pickard is seen screaming at a student, saying, “What is your name? Out! Get out! You have failed this course whatever your name is”
The professor’s actions have some students calling on the school to do something.
<sheraya rains-- student “I was so shocked like why would you yell at him like that?” said Sheraya Rains, a student at TSU. “I think he should be fired.”
TSU refused to comment further and said it will release more information once the investigation is complete.
