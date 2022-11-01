TSU professor under fire after video shows him screaming at student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Tennessee State University students are calling on the school to fire a professor after a student video showed him yelling in a student’s face was made public.

Students said the professor, Robert Evins Pickard, has done this before and TSU is now forced to address the situation.

TSU sent us this statement on Monday regarding Professor Pickard:

“The University is aware of the incident identified in the video clip being distributed in the media, including on social media. TSU does not tolerate unprofessional behavior in its classrooms or otherwise directed at students. The University is committed to providing a healthy and positive academic environment for all students. This incident runs afoul of the standard of behavior we expect from those charged with teaching and serving as role models for our students. The University has taken swift action, including personnel action, to address this incident.”

The student who posted the video on Twitter said Pickard talks to his students like this all the time. In the video, Pickard is seen screaming at a student, saying, “What is your name? Out! Get out! You have failed this course whatever your name is”

This professor is at Tennessee State University and apparently talks to students like this all the time. Something needs to be done. #Repost #tsu #racism #heneedstobefired pic.twitter.com/o7L27EMIdp — KMD (@theylovekennedi) October 31, 2022

The professor’s actions have some students calling on the school to do something.

<sheraya rains-- student “I was so shocked like why would you yell at him like that?” said Sheraya Rains, a student at TSU. “I think he should be fired.”

TSU refused to comment further and said it will release more information once the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.