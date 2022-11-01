SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night.

Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.

Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman took to Facebook on Tuesday, calling on residents to reach out to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office if they found their car window broken Tuesday morning or if they have surveillance video that could help detectives.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating these break-ins and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have information about this string of break-ins, contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number at 901-379-7625.

